67 Indonesian Pilgrims Passed Away until the 49th Day of Hajj Operations

Makkah, MINA – Operational implementation of the pilgrimage 1443 H/2022 AD has entered its 49th day. The departure and peak phases of Hajj, Arafah – Muzdalifah – Mina (Armuzna) have been passed.

Now, the phase of repatriation of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims is underway.

Data on the Integrated Hajj Information and Computerization System (Siskohat) as of today, there are 67 Indonesian pilgrims who have passed away.

A total of 27 pilgrims passed away during the pre-Armuzna period, in the span of June 4 to July 7, 2022.

There were 16 worshipers who passed away during the Armuzna period, 8-12 July 2022.

The rest or 24 pilgrims passed away in the period after the peak of the Hajj Armuzna, July 13 until now.

“The number of pilgrims who passed away up to the 67th day of Hajj operations was 67 people,” said Saudi Arabia’s Head of the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) Arsad Hidayat in Makkah on Friday.

Arsad explained that in 2014, on the 49th day of Hajj operations, there were 236 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims who passed away out of 168,800 Indonesian Hajj quotas (0.14 percent).

This quota amount remained in 2015 and 2016. While the pilgrims who passed away were 539 (0.32 percent) in 2015 and 276 (0.16 percent) in 2016.

“The number of pilgrims who passed away in 2015 rose significantly because at that time there was a crane crash at the Grand Mosque and a congregational collision in Mina,” said Arsad, who that year served as Head of the Makkah Daker and was asked to be the spokesman for PPIH Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)