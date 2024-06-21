6 Israeli Soldiers Wounded In Last 24 Hours: Military

Illustration] Israeli troops are seen with a soldier who was injured as a result of an attack by Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Telegram)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Zionist military report on Thursday revealed that six of its soldiers were injured in battles against Palestinian Resistance fighters during the last 24 hours, including three of which occurred in the Gaza Strip.

However, the military did not provide further details about how the soldier was injured, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to published Israeli military figures, at least 662 soldiers have been killed and 3,866 others injured since the outbreak of fighting with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Middle East Monitor reported that Israel faced international condemnation amid its ongoing brutal attacks on Gaza since October last year and said it had ignored UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Meanwhile, more than eight months after the Israeli aggression, most of Gaza has been destroyed due to blockades of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

