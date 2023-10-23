5,000 Pregnant Women in Gaza Awaiting Births this Month without Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of pregnant women have lost their fetuses and the United Nations Population Fund in Palestine estimated the number of pregnant women in the Gaza Strip at 50,000, including 5,000 pregnant women who are expected to give birth during this month.

As quoted from Quds Press on Monday, due to the large number of martyrs and injuries that exceeded the capacity of the health system to absorb them, the Ministry of Health crews in Gaza were forced to partially close hospital maternity wards, and convert them into reception and emergency departments and operating rooms to treat the injured.

Nisreen Salam (29 years old), a woman whom Quds Press correspondent met at the “Al-Orouba” school shelter center affiliated with UNRWA in the Nuseirat camp, south of Gaza City, says that she “entered her ninth month on the 10th of this month,” and the doctors set my due date at the last third of the same month, but the occupation bombing of the neighborhood in which she live in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“During the evacuation process, I rushed violently down the stairs of the house. It was only a few minutes before I felt severe bleeding and pain in the lower abdomen. I knew then that I had lost my fetus, which I was about to give birth to in a few days,” she added.

Nisreen is considered one of thousands of stories of women in Gaza who lost their lives or their fetuses since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, as a result of being exposed to bombing, which led to their martyrdom or exposure to severe injuries, as a result of which they lost their fetuses. (T/RE1/P2)

