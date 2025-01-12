5,000 Palestinians Martyred or Missing in Israeli Attacks on Northern Gaza: Authorities

Gaza, MINA – At least 5,000 Palestinians have been killed or missing in the ongoing Israeli attacks on northern Gaza since October 5, local authorities said on Sunday.

“Some 9,500 others were also injured, in addition to the detention of 2,600 people, including women and children, in flagrant violation of all international conventions and norms,” ​​the Gaza government media office said in a statement as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“In the past 100 days, our people in northern Gaza have suffered the most horrific forms of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction and forced displacement,” he added.

The media outlet said the attacks on homes, hospitals, public facilities and infrastructure in northern Gaza “clearly reveal the Israeli occupation’s intention to deliberately and systematically eliminate the foundations of life in the Gaza Strip and cause a deep humanitarian crisis that worsens the suffering of our Palestinian people.”

“The occupation will not succeed in displacing our people or stealing their rights,” he added.

Israel has been carrying out a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since October 5, 2024, to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, the Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to occupy the territory and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no adequate humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the territory, leaving the remaining residents on the brink of imminent starvation.

Israel’s offensive in northern Gaza is the latest episode in a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

