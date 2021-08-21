26 Indonesian Citizens from Afghanistan Arrives in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Air Force plane that evacuated Indonesian citizens from Kabul, Afghanistan, arrived safely at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, Jakarta on Saturday early in the morning.

“Alhamdulillah, the Indonesian Air Force plane has arrived back at Halim Perdana Kusa Airport this morning, August 21, 2021,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a virtual press conference.

The Foreign Minister said that 26 Indonesians were evacuated, five Filipinos and two Afghans.

However, she noted that one diplomat was in an unwell (non-COVID) condition and would be treated immediately.

The Foreign Minister explained that initially the Indonesian government planned to continue carrying out the mission of the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul with a small team or a limited essential team. However, at the last moment of the evacuation process a new development occurred.

For the time being, said the Foreign Minister, the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul is operating from Islamabad, Pakistan.

“One Temporary Charge d’Affaires, and three home staff will carry out the Kabul mission from Islamabad. This small team will continue to assess the situation in Afghanistan every day and determine the next steps,” said Retno.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister admitted that during the evacuation process, she communicated with several parties, such as the Turkish Foreign Minister, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, the Netherlands, the United States and NATO.

Sje said Indonesia continues to hope that peace and stability can be created in Afghanistan.

Indonesia also continues to hope that an inclusive, afghan-led, afghan-owned political process still has a chance to be carried out for the good of the Afghan people.

Indonesia continues to hope that Afghan women’s rights will be respected and Indonesia continues to be committed to helping create peace in Afghanistan, especially through cooperation in empowering women. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)