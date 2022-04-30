220,000 Muslim Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Masjidil Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – 220,000 Muslim worshipers performed Isha and Tarawih prayers on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

The Department of Islamic Endowments reported that the worshipers were enthusiastic to perform the Isha and Tarawih prayers at the Aqsa Mosque despite various attacks from the Israeli occupation forces, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning from the Mughrabi Gate by firing rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at worshipers, resulting in 13 injuries.

The occupation army forced worshipers to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked them on Al-Wad Street in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

Earlier, around 160,000 Palestinians attended the last Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Pilgrims can enter the Al-Aqsa compound despite having to go through strict restrictions from the Israeli occupation forces.

The occupation police installed hundreds of military checkpoints and red tape at the entrances and streets of Jerusalem and around mosques.

At several posts, troops arrested dozens of Palestinian youths and checked their identities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)