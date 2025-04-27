SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

20 Palestinians Killed in Latest Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday as Israeli forces launched fresh airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Two women died in a strike on Wadi al-Arais in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, while three more Palestinians were killed and several injured in the Zeitoun neighborhood. In the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, an Israeli airstrike claimed three more lives, with another body later pulled from the rubble.

The deadliest strike occurred in the north of Khan Younis, where eight people, including three children, were killed when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced civilians. In the nearby town of Khuza’a, a 17-year-old boy died in an airstrike, while a drone attack in Al-Mawasi killed a child in another tent for displaced families.

Additionally, Israeli naval forces opened fire on fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis, killing one and injuring another.

Also Read: Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director

Witnesses also reported helicopter attacks on Rafah in southern Gaza early in the morning, but casualty details remain unknown.

The death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 52,200 since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, with the majority of victims being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Warns of Rising Hunger in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade

Tagairstrikes al-Mawasi al-Tuffah children civilians conflict Displacement Drone strike Gaza Gaza City ICC ICJ Israeli strikes Khan Younis Khuzaa navy Netanyahu Palestine rafah Wadi al-Arais war crimes zeitoun

