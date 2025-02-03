SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

20 more Bodies Founded from Northern Gaza on the Third Week of Ceasefire 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Civil Defense rescuers remove the remains of 20 Palestinians found in an empty lot in the northern Gaza Strip who were killed by the Israeli army during the genocidal war.

Anadolu Agency correspondent witnessed, on Sunday, the operation to recover the bodies from a pile of sand in an empty lot near a destroyed shelter school in Sheikh Zayed city in northern Gaza.

Some of the bodies were found in a state of decomposition and dismemberment, while others were left with only bones, which were collected by Civil Defense teams in small bags.

A rescue worker involved in the rescue operation told Anadolu Agency that the bodies were found while leveling an empty plot of land near a shelter set up to receive refugees returning from the southern Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

The rescue worker, who requested anonymity, added that the bodies belonged to a group of Palestinians who were “executed and buried here by the Israeli army” during months of genocide.

He also noted that none of the bodies have been identified, despite the time that has passed since they were found.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Jan. 19, hundreds of Palestinian bodies have been recovered and removed from under the rubble of destroyed homes and from streets across the Gaza Strip.

According to figures from the Health Ministry in Gaza, rescue teams have removed 488 bodies since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19. []

Also Read: Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinian Body rubble in Gaza

