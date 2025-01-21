Over 2,800 Bodies Burned in Gaza: Civil Defense

Gaza, MINA – The Civil Defense Authority in Gaza revealed that the bodies of more than 2,800 Gazans were burned due to the use of weapons that produce high temperatures by the Israeli occupation, Middle East Monitor reported.

The authority called for logistical and human support from Arab and foreign civil defense crews to help with relief efforts, stressing Gaza’s need for rescue, ambulances, and firefighting equipment.

“The death of 97 staff and the injury of 319 others, including dozens who suffered permanent disabilities, after being targeted by Israel” during the past 16 months of the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” Civil Defense Authority said in a statement.

“The occupation army has detained 27 of our staff, including the Director of Civil Defense in the northern Gaza Strip, Ahmed Al-Kahlout, and the directors of three centers in the area. We do not know anything about their condition after they were taken to an unknown location,” It added.

Also Read: Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Sniper Kills Child in Southern Gaza

The statement said that Civil Defense crews “recovered more than 38,000 martyrs from areas, homes and buildings targeted by Israel in all governorates of the Gaza Strip and transferred more than 11,000 patients to hospitals” since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

The Civil Defense described areas in the northern Gaza Strip as “heaps of rubble”, and called for Arab and foreign civil defense crews to be allowed in to help with rescue efforts.

“Our crews managed to control 22,403 fires resulting from targeting populated areas, commercial and economic buildings, and agricultural lands, and evacuate 42,000 people from areas and homes that threatened their lives,” he added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement