Israel Leaves Palestinians’ Bodies for Stray Dogs

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Civil Defense reported on Saturday that Israeli forces killing Palestinians and leaving their bodies on the streets for stray dogs to prey on is a clear violation of international law, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Civil Defense explained that Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted rescue teams and ambulances, especially when they try to approach the bodies of those killed.

They stressed that Israel has also obstructed efforts to find the bodies of thousands of Palestinians who have died under the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

They added that they have found some Palestinian bodies that have been reduced to bones.

In other instances, the report described seeing stray dogs eating corpses in several neighborhoods, including Zeitoun, Shujaiya, Tel al-Hawa, the Jabalia area, Tal al-Zaatar, Beit Hanoun, and parts of the eastern areas of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Stressing that these Israeli actions constitute a violation of the Geneva Conventions, the report called on signatory states to “take immediate action to ensure Israel’s compliance with international law.”

It urged the international community, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to “pressure Israel to follow proper protocols for handling dead bodies during times of war.”

Israel has been waging a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)