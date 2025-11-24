SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Israel Committs Gaza Ceasefire Violations (photo: PIC)
Israel Committs Gaza Ceasefire Violations (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office said Saturday that the Israeli army has committed 497 violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip since it took effect, resulting in 342 deaths and 875 injuries. The office accused Israel of systematically undermining the agreement through lethal attacks, raids, and repeated incursions.

According to the statement, 27 violations were recorded on Saturday alone, causing 24 deaths and 87 injuries. The office described the ongoing pattern as a “flagrant breach” of international humanitarian law and of the humanitarian protocol attached to the ceasefire agreement.

Since Oct. 10, the documented Israeli violations include 142 shootings targeting civilians, homes, and displacement tents; 21 ground incursions beyond the designated “yellow line”; 228 air, artillery and ground strikes; and 100 demolitions of homes and civilian structures. The office said these actions amount to “collective punishment” and an attempt to expand destruction in the enclave.

It added that Israeli forces have also detained 35 Palestinians in raids and incursions, accusing Israel of trying to “create a bloody new reality that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip.”

Also Read: Hezbollah Confirms Senior Commander Ali Tabatabai Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut

Earlier, the Gaza Civil Defense reported that at least 22 Palestinians were killed Saturday when Israeli airstrikes struck homes and a vehicle in several areas of Gaza, marking another violation of the ceasefire.

Under the current arrangement, Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of Gaza, with the “yellow line” separating areas held by the Israeli army from those still inhabited by Palestinians. The army has recently intensified attacks east of the yellow line, destroying large areas and rendering nearby zones dangerous for civilians.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children injured more than 170,800, and devastated much of the enclave before the offensive was halted under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Moves to Shape Ground Reality in Gaza Ahead of International Troop Deployment: Report

