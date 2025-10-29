Israeli Army Reaffirms Ceasefire After Killing Over 100 Civilians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday that it has renewed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, shortly after conducting a series of airstrikes that killed more than 100 civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In an official military statement, the army said it had “begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” under the directive of the political leadership. The announcement came after what the statement described as “a series of strikes” across the Gaza enclave.

According to the Gaza Civil Defense, more than 100 civilians, including 35 children, were killed and dozens injured in less than 12 hours of bombardment. The attacks were reported to have violated the existing ceasefire agreement, prompting widespread condemnation from humanitarian organizations and renewed international calls for accountability and restraint.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

