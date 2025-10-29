SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Reaffirms Ceasefire After Killing Over 100 Civilians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

10 Views

Smoke and dust billow from the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City after it was hit by an Israeli military airstrike. (Photo: RTE)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday that it has renewed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, shortly after conducting a series of airstrikes that killed more than 100 civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In an official military statement, the army said it had “begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” under the directive of the political leadership. The announcement came after what the statement described as “a series of strikes” across the Gaza enclave.

According to the Gaza Civil Defense, more than 100 civilians, including 35 children, were killed and dozens injured in less than 12 hours of bombardment. The attacks were reported to have violated the existing ceasefire agreement, prompting widespread condemnation from humanitarian organizations and renewed international calls for accountability and restraint.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Tagairstrikes ceasefire civilians Gaza Gaza Civil Defense humanitarian crisis international response Israel Middle East conflict Military Statement

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

  • 57 minutes ago
The condition of Palestinian prisoners captured by Israeli occupation forces, shackled, stripped, and blindfolded. (Photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns

  • 4 hours ago
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Calls Gaza Ceasefire Violation ‘Disappointing and Frustrating,’ Urges Calm

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Northern Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Issues 30 Demolition Orders Against Palestinian Homes in East Jerusalem

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Reaffirms Ceasefire After Killing Over 100 Civilians in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Boosts Islamic Vocational Schools through Stronger Industry Partnerships

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Returning Bodies of Israeli Soldiers

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 11:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us