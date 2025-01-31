43 Bodies Found in Gaza in the Last 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the discovery of 43 more bodies across the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of the Israeli genocide war to 47,460 since October 7, 2023.

“The bodies of 43 martyrs arrived at Gaza hospitals in the last 24 hours, in addition to 9 injured victims,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated in a press release, as reported by Palinfo on Friday.

The Ministry further stated that the number of injured individuals has risen to 111,580.

Meanwhile, the number of victims who remain unidentified is still trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)