13th Night of Ramadan, 65,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – On the 13th night of Ramadan, around 65,000 worshippers performed the Tarawih prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine, on Wednesday night.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that tens of thousands of worshippers were mostly from the Holy City and the 1948 areas. Quds Press reported.

Israeli occupation forces continue to try to prevent thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called on Palestinian Muslims to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to honor it, despite the occupation’s restrictions on young people’s access.

“May these blessed days and nights of Ramadan be filled with obedience, steadfastness, and resistance against the Zionists and their settlers, as well as with the defense and protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque until it is liberated from occupation,” continued Hamas’ statement.

Hamas also called on Palestinians around the world to “launch the widest initiatives and activities in solidarity with their people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

