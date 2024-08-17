127 Gazans Arrive in Malaysia for Medical Treatment

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – A total of 127 Palestinians from Gaza arrived at Subang Jaya Airbase, Malaysia, on Thursday night to receive medical treatment in Malaysia, with assistance from the Royal Malaysian Air Force ( RMAF).

According to Free Malaysia Today, the group consisted of 41 patients and 86 close family members, ranging in age from eight months to 62 years.

They traveled from Almaza Airbase in Egypt aboard two RMAF Airbus A400M aircraft and were among those who sought refuge in Egypt after escaping the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, which have resulted in over 40,000 deaths.

Malaysian Defense Minister Khaled Nordin stated that the patients were suffering from chronic illnesses, with many also experiencing trauma and physical injuries.

On August 4, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would assist in treating injured Palestinians from Gaza. Egyptian Ambassador Ragai Nasr reported that Egypt is currently treating 70,000 Palestinians across 40 hospitals.

Khaled also noted that the plan to bring Palestinian patients and their families to Malaysia from Egypt is expected to continue for two months, considering that Israeli attacks have also targeted field hospitals.

“This plan is very risky, as the Israeli military shows no discretion in its attacks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador Walid Abu Ali expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for agreeing to provide medical care to Palestinians.

“I am confident that the Palestinians arriving in Malaysia will consider it their second home,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)