10 Keys to Success According to Al-Quran

By Zaenal Muttaqin, journalist from Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Everyone desires success in their life because success is often associated with achieving personal, professional, and social goals. Success usually brings pride and happiness.

Often, success means achieving predetermined goals, whether in career, education, or personal life.

Success in career or business is also often linked to financial independence, which provides the freedom to live as desired without economic worries.

Success, typically brings recognition and appreciation from others, in formal awards or through the support of family and friends.

But know that, according to the Quran, success is not only measured by material or worldly achievements, but also by spiritual and moral successes.

The Quran also provides guidance on how to achieve success. This is demonstrated in many verses.

Here are some guidelines from the Quran that are keys to achieving success.

1. Start with Knowledge

The first key to becoming successful according to the Quran is to acquire knowledge.

With knowledge, a person becomes successful by utilizing it for good and beneficial purposes.

If you want to succeed, the first thing to do is to seek or equip yourself with knowledge.

As stated in Surah Al-Alaq, verse 5:

“He taught man that which he knew not.” (Quran, 96:5)

This verse explains that humans fundamentally do not know anything. However, Allah teaches humans what they do not know through the angel Gabriel.

Certainly, the virtue of knowledge in Islam will lead to success.

2. Intend for the Sake of Allah

In doing anything, it should be intended for Allah, including desiring success.

As long as the intention is solely for Allah, by performing all good deeds. Insha Allah, Allah will respond to all deeds by granting requests.

As Allah says in Surah An-Nahl, verse 97:

“Whoever does righteousness, whether male or female, while he is a believer – We will surely cause him to live a good life, and We will surely give them their reward [in the Hereafter] according to the best of what they used to do.” (Quran, 16:97).

Let us intend success to gain Allah’s pleasure in this world and the Hereafter.

Never pursue success solely to be praised or for worldly reasons.

3. Change from Within

To achieve success, start by changing yourself first. Change every bad habit into good ones.

For example, if we always complain or feel pessimistic, then change that habit to optimism and always be enthusiastic in achieving success.

As stated in Surah Ar-Ra’d, verse 11:

“Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.” (Quran, 13:11)

4. Prayer

Effort is not complete without prayer. Prayer is a manifestation that we involve Allah in every hope.

Prayer is also a form of communication with our Lord. As stated in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 186:

“And when My servants ask you concerning Me, indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me [by obedience] and believe in Me that they may be [rightly] guided.” (Quran, 2:186)

By earnestly performing prayer, it will be one of the paths to achieving success. Insha Allah.

5. Grateful

Another way to become successful according to the Quran is to be grateful.

By being grateful, we will feel more enthusiastic in taking steps towards success and avoid despair.

Believe that the more grateful we are, the more blessings Allah will bestow upon us.

As stated in Surah Ibrahim, verse 7:

“And [remember] when your Lord proclaimed, ‘If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [in favor]; but if you deny, indeed, My punishment is severe.'” (Quran, 14:7)

The virtue of gratitude will lead to a path that Allah is pleased with, especially in his efforts to achieve success.

6. God-Consciousness (Taqwa)

Taqwa means to follow His commandments and stay away from His prohibitions.

We can achieve the title of taqwa if we follow this. To become a pious person is indeed difficult, but only those whom Allah wishes to be can be piety.

As stated in Surah Ath-Thalaaq, verse 2:

“And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out and will provide for him from where he does not expect.” (Quran, 65:2)

Taqwa also plays an important role in a person’s success. A person who fears God will receive mercy from Allah, so that all the difficulties they experience will be helped from an unexpected direction.

7. Charity (Sadaqah)

With regular charity, Allah will replace everything with something greater.

As stated in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 261:

“The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed [of grain] which grows seven spikes; in each spike is a hundred grains. And Allah multiplies [His reward] for whom He wills. And Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing.” (Quran, 2:261)

Charity will not change a person into poverty. Charity will make a path to greater sustenance, so that all efforts receive ease from Allah.

8. Do Not Follow Desires

Success is indeed the dream of everyone, but do not only pursue success in worldly matters, do not love wealth or worldly things excessively.

Because everything we have is just a trust that at any time Allah can take it back.

As stated by Allah in Surah Al-Fajr, verse 20:

“And you love wealth with immense love.” (Quran, 89:20)

9. Avoid the Forbidden

As Muslims, we must know what is forbidden or halal. Including in achieving success, we must avoid what is forbidden.

Such as bribing, putting something down, and other cheating.

We need to know that the blessing affects from what we do in halal and haram.

As stated by Allah in Q.S Al-Maidah, verse 42:

“They are listeners to falsehood, devourers of [what is] unlawful.” (Quran, 5:42)

10. Amanah

Do all your efforts honestly. Do not be tempted by the wrong way.

For example, buying a position to be successful quickly, bribing, and other things that make it right in any way.

Have or achieve everything with the right path and be a trustworthy person.

As stated by Allah in Surah At-Taghabun, verse 15:

“Indeed, your wealth and your children are a trial, and Allah has with Him a great reward.” (Quran, 64:15)

Those are the 10 tips or strategies to achieve success in life in accordance with the guidance of the Quran.

The author’s hope is that this short article can help or even encourage and encourage to achieve success properly and correctly. Allahu a’lam. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)