Zuhair Al Shun Calls for an End to the Suffering of Palestinian Women

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun invites community to jointly stop the suffering experienced by Palestinian women due to the atrocities of the Zionist Israel.

“We convey to all the attendees to jointly stop the suffering of Palestine,” said Zuhair at the International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine (IWCLA) organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Thursday (17/3) in Jakarta.

According to him, until now there are still 32 Palestinian women, including children who are languishing in Israeli occupation prisons with tense and inhuman conditions.

Meanwhile, 65 women have been martyred, including 22 children, due to the ferocity of the Israeli occupation forces.

However, this did not dampen the struggle of Palestinian women to fight for the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of their country, as did the murabitahs (Palestinian women who guard the Aqsa Mosque).

“Therefore, Palestinian women are figures and reflections of a patriotic and humanitarian spirit that is contained in noble values,” said the Palestinian Ambassador.

In addition to the Palestinian Ambassador, the International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine (IWCLA) also presented Palestinian murabitahs from Jerusalem and Palestinian women who had languished in Israeli occupation prisons.

Meanwhile, from Indonesia, women activist and preacher Khadijah Peggy Melati Sukma attended the international conference.

According to the Chief Executive of the Ummi Magfiroh Conference, the activity aims to raise awareness of women about the importance of their role in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, to promote community unity, both on a national and international scale.

Besides that, it also voices the fulfillment of the rights and release of Palestinian women and children prisoners, who are still in Israeli prisons.

The International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine (IWCLA) is scheduled to produce a joint statement or a declaration and the inauguration of several women as Al-Aqsa Ambassadors. (L/RE1)

