Youth Conference in Lebanon Support Al-Aqsa Liberation

Beirut, MINA – The Nusrat Al-Aqsa Committee in Lebanon on Sunday held a youth conference in the city of Beirut, with the theme “We will see it soon”.

The event organizers emphasized the importance of activating the role of Arab and Islamic nations and the younger generation to support the Palestinian struggle, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied city of Jerusalem, in the face of increasing Zionist practices. Quds Press reported.

The Head of the Islamic Group’s Political Bureau, Ali Abu Yassin, praised the increasing performance of Palestinian resistance throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This resistance contributed to a decrease in the number of major attacks carried out by the occupiers in various places,” he said.

Abu Yassin stated that the aim of the conference was to mobilize all energies to support the Palestinian people.

He called on the younger generation to become pioneers in all fields, so they can excel in facing the Zionist enemy.

The official of the Jerusalem Committee at the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Omari, said that in the face of Israeli attacks on Islamic holy places in Palestine, the people of Palestine, Lebanon and surrounding countries as well as the Islamic world must be united in the face of this vicious aggression.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Al-Quds International Foundation, Yassin Hammoud, emphasized that the Israeli government’s extremism had triggered acts of resistance in the West Bank and Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)