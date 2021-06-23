Yoga on the Beach to Help Gaza’s Medical Teams Tackle Trauma

Gaza, MINA – A yoga class was held on the beach in Gaza to help paramedics deal with some of the trauma they suffered during Israel’s latest bombing campaign which came to an end on 21 May.

The Positive Energy Centre held the exercise in an effort to support emergency workers who aided those injured during the bombing and, as a result, witnessed horrific scenes of loss and pain, MEMO reported.

“We took advantage of the sea, which alleviates negative energy, and began yoga exercises which help remove worries they carry with them, improve their mood and allow them to carry out their work better,” the organisation’s head, Tahrir Murtaji, explained.

This event comes within the framework of the International Day of Yoga, which is marked on 21 June.

More than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed during Israel’s latest bombing campaign. Tens of thousands were displaced after their homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)