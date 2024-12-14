Yemen Launches Drone Attacks against Israeli Military Sites

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a number of drone operations against Israeli military sites on Friday.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces drone air force carried out two military operations, the first targeting a military site in Ashkelon, while the second attacked another target in Jaffa,” the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

“The two attacks were carried out by two drones that were able to bypass the interception systems and successfully hit their targets,” it added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out attacks in cooperation with the Iraqi resistance “targeting vital sites in the south of Palestine occupied in 1948 with a number of drones.”

The statement stressed that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out military operations against the Israeli occupation, stressing that these attacks will not stop until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the Israeli blockade is lifted.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted vital Israeli sites in support of the Palestinian resistance. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)