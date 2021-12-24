Yahya Cholil Staquf Elected as General Chair of Nahdatul Ulema

Lampung, MINA – Yahya Cholil Staquf or who is familiarly called Gus Yahya is elected as general chairman of Nahdlatul Ulema (PBNU) for the 2021-2026 period.

Gus Yahya is ahead of Said Aqil Siradj, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the vote count for the PBNU General Chair election held in Lampung on Friday, Gus Yahya won 337 votes.

Meanwhile, Said won 210 votes.

The 34th NU congress has been held since December 22, 2021, opened by President Joko Widodo.

Previously, Miftachul Akhyar was re-elected as Rais Aam PBNU. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)