World Leaders Attend FIFA Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony
Dubai, MINA – Arab leaders dominated the list of world leaders who attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.
Prominent among those who attended were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Qatar, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, were also in attendance at the glittering ceremony to open the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Here’s the list of leaders who attended the inauguration:
King Abdullah II bin Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune
President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait
Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah II
Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Sultanate of Oman and Representative of the Sultan of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said
Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati
President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall
President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame
President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah
Vice President of the Republic of Ecuador Alfredo Borrero
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach
Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin
Vice President of the Republic of India Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodriguez
FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)