Without Evidence, Trump Accuses Ballot Fraud

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Donald Trump accuses him without evidence of being rigged in this presidential election.

“If the valid ballots are counted, I will easily win. If the illegal votes are counted, they are trying to steal the election from us,” Trump said as quoted by Voice of America (VOA) on Friday.

Trump spent 16 minutes on the podium of the White House press conference room on Thursday proclaiming he temporarily led the vote in several key states, but “quietly trimmed” as vote counting continued.

Meanwhile, his rival Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, outperformed Trump in the popular and more important representative vote counts that determine the election winner.

The US president did not accept questions from journalists. The three major television networks stopped the live broadcast as Trump repeatedly claimed baseless fraud, accused Democrats of trying to steal the election, and false statements about Republicans not being allowed to observe the vote count.

“We will not allow corruption to steal a very important election,” said Trump while saying that he was ready to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Based on Google tracking data from the Associated Press, as of Friday at 13:50 Indonesian Time, Biden was ahead of the incumbent with 264 electoral votes, while Trump’s 214.

It takes at least 270 electoral votes from a total of 538 electoral votes to win the US Presidential Election. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)