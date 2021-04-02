WHO Recognizes Lab of Jakarta’s FK UIN as the Best PCR Examination

South Tangerang, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the Integrated Laboratory of the Faculty of Medicine, Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University Jakarta (FK UIN Jakarta Integrated Lab) as one of the laboratories with the best Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination network.

The Head of Integrated Lab FK UIN Jakarta, dr. Erike Anggraini said the recognition was based on the results of an assessment conducted on around 600 Covid-19 Labs in Indonesia.

“Of the approximately 600 Covid-19 Labs in Indonesia, only 170 have been recognized by WHO, with varying values,” she said in Ciputat, South Tangerang on Thursday.

“We are grateful because the Integrated Lab FK UIN Jakarta got the perfect or best score, which is 100 points. This is certainly a great and proud achievement for the nation,” she added.

She conveyed that the Covid-19 Integrated Lab FK UIN Jakarta had tested 9,723 specimens and had the ability to apply biosafety and biosecurity in the inspection process so that it was safe for the surrounding environment.

Erika hopes that in the future, FK UIN Jakarta Integrated Lap will always receive support from all parties, especially in the development of molecular research, both for the diagnosis of infection and non-infection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)