Gaza Receives Coronavirus Checkers PCR from Kuwait

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) in the Gaza Strip received a number of coronavirus checkers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) from the humanitarian agency Mercy International Foundation, Kuwait.

A spokesman for Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra said the agency also donated about five bags of Coronavirus detection materials, including 500 Reagents.

With the arrival of the coronavirus test equipment, there are now two PCR devices at the Gaza Laboratory Center. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Wednesday.

PCR tests are carried out by taking mucus specimens using swabs in the nose and throat. PCR examination is the most accurate method of detecting the SARS-COV2 virus.

Earlier, Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Saturday warned about the seriousness of the health situation that occurred in the Gaza Strip following the end of coronavirus detection tool in the laboratory. He called for urgent measures to immediately provide the device.

Meanwhile, Gaza confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus, while eight patients were recovered. (T/RE1)

