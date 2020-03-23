WHO: Lockdown is Not Enough to Defeat Covid-19

London, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) said lockdown on territory carried out by many countries cannot easily defeat the spread of coronavirus. Public health measures are needed to avoid future viral revival.

“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have viruses, and isolating them, finding their contacts and isolating them,” said WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said on the BBC on Sunday.

“If we do not implement strong public health measures now, when the restrictions on movement and locking are lifted, the danger of this disease will reappear,” Ryan said.

Most of Europe and the United States followed China and other Asian countries by imposing drastic restrictions on fighting Covid-19. Efforts were made that most workers were told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs, and restaurants were closed.

Ryan said that examples from China, Singapore and South Korea, coupled with restrictions on hard measures to test every possible suspicion, provided a model for Europe. At present, according to WHO, Europe has replaced Asia as the center of the pandemic.

“After we suppress the transmission, we have to find the virus. We have to fight the virus,” Ryan said.

Italy is now the country most severely affected by the virus in the world. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the British health system can be overwhelmed unless people avoid social interaction. UK housing minister Robert Jenrick said that test production would double next week and increase thereafter.

Ryan also said that several vaccines were being developed, but only one had begun trials in the US. Asked how long before a vaccine was available in England, he said, people needed to be realistic.

“We must ensure that it is truly safe, we are talking for at least one year,” he said.

Ryan said the vaccine will come, but we have to go out and do what we need to do now. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)