WHO Condemns Israel’s Warning to Evacuate Hospitals in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemned Israel’s pressure to evacuate hospitals in the Gaza Strip and described it as a “death sentence” for the sick and injured.

“The World Health Organization strongly condemns Israel’s repeated instructions to evacuate 22 hospitals treating more than two thousand patients in northern Gaza,” read a WHO statement as quoted by Quds Press on Sunday.

While WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the “X” platform, “We call on Israel to revoke this decision, because transferring patients would endanger their lives, as well as a greater risk of death to the lives of health workers.”

According to the international organization Doctors Without Borders on Friday, the Israeli occupation authorities gave Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza two hours to evacuate first, then extended it until 06:00 (03:00 GMT).

For eight consecutive days, the Gaza Strip was the target of air attacks by the Israeli occupation which resulted in the destruction of all infrastructure, resulting in hundreds of people being martyred, and thousands of people being injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)