WHO Announces New Name for Coronavirus Becomes Covid-19

Geneva, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a new name for the disease caused by coronavirus become Covid-19.

It was revealed by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of an international scientific conference in Geneva, Swiss on Tuesday, February 11.

“We have to find names that don’t refer to geographical locations, animals, individuals or groups of people, and which can also be pronounced and related to this disease,” Ghebreyesus said.

According to him, the decision was taken based on guidelines agreed between WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Covid-19 is an acronym for coronavirus disease 2019, a virus that has killed more than 1,000 people so far.

Having a name is important to prevent the use of other names which can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us the standard format used for future coronavirus outbreaks, ” he said.

WHO assesses, it is not yet clear whether someone with mild symptoms can be said to have Covid-19 or whether it refers only to more severe cases. However, WHO technical guidelines define “people with laboratory confirmation of 2019-nCoV infection, regardless of clinical signs and symptoms.”

WHO notes, currently there are 42,708 cases of Covid-19 in China with at least 393 cases spread across 24 countries. The death toll from Covid-19 has reached at least 1,018 people. At present there are more than 40 thousand residents who are still being treated for the virus infection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)