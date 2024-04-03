WCK Postpones Delivery of Aid to Gaza After Seven of Its Members Are Killed by Israel

Volunteers from the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) cook in a public kitchen in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian refugees. (Image: Al Jazeera)

New York, MINA – The US-based humanitarian agency, World Central Kitchen (WCK) announced on Tuesday that it would suspend its aid to Gaza for the near future, after an Israeli attack killed seven of its personnel in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the suspension, the organization also decided to divert a second aid shipment that had sailed from Cyprus to Gaza on Saturday as part of the humanitarian sea corridor.

Quoted from The New Arab, the organization’s CEO Erin Gore called the Israeli attack “an attack on a humanitarian organization that emerged in the most dire circumstances.”

“I am heartbroken and shocked that we—World Central Kitchen and the world—lost a beautiful life today due to a targeted attack by the IDF,” he added.

The humanitarian convoy consisting of three ships was intended to deliver hundreds of tons of food to reduce hunger in Gaza, as well as heavy equipment intended to speed up deliveries.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, one of the main supporters of the sea corridor, stated that the initiative would “continue as long as humanitarian needs remain.”

The American Near East Refugee Aid charity also announced on Tuesday that it was suspending its aid operations to Gaza following the incident.

An Israeli airstrike on Monday in Gaza killed three British citizens, as well as an Australian, Polish and US-Canadian citizen, as well as a Palestinian. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)