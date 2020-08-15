Volunteers of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Hospital Arrived in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – As many as nine volunteers for Phase II of the Indonesian Hospital Construction (RSI) in Gaza, Palestine, arrived at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta On Friday at 17.00 local time.

Volunteers were welcomed by Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Presedium Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Faried Thalib, Chairman of Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) and covered directly by team of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

“Alhamdulillah, one of the stages of our life has been completed. The stages of defending the Palestinian people, liberating the Aqsa Mosque,” Imaam Yakhsyallah said.

He explained, the volunteers have arrived in the country, hopefully their work in Palestine will be a blessing.

“The Prophet Sallahu Alahi Wassalam said, believe that Allah will help his servants, as long as they help their brothers, because you have helped our brothers in Palestine, then Allah will help the servants in Indonesia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Faried said, from the start he left for his homeland in Indonesia, during his jihad in Palestine, especially in Palestine, until he arrived in his homeland, he was full of joy and sorrow.

“I know very well the struggles of the mujahid, starting from the thoughts, property, body and feelings that you sacrificed to the hope of pleasing Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” Farid said.

“Only Allah will reward the mujahid. Hopefully at this Asr time, Allah will record the goodness of all mujahidin,” he add.

Furthermore, the head of Al Fatah Rescue Bustamin Utje said that the hard work of the brothers in building a hospital in Gaza is part of the struggle of Muslims.

“This spirit must be maintained until the Aqsa Mosque is free,” he concluded.

RSI Gaza initiated by the Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), which in its development collaborates with the Al-Fatah Indonesian Islamic Boarding School.

The following are the names of volunteers who returned to Indonesia. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)