Volunteer of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Farid Al-Ayubi, Arrives in Indonesia

One Volunteer from Indonesian Hospital Gaza Farid Al Ayubi Arrives in Indonesia (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Tangerang, MINA – One of three Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers serving at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza finally arrived in Indonesia.

Farid Zanzabil Al-Ayubi was welcomed by officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders of MER-C, AWG, UAR and a number of family and relatives upon arrival at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Tuesday evening.

Feelings of emotion and happiness enveloped the procession welcoming the mujahid.

Farid, a young man who had studied at the Al Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, was previously successfully evacuated by the Indonesian Embassy Team in Cairo from Gaza to Egypt.

Farid is one of three Mer-C volunteers who decided from the start to stay in Gaza. However, in the process, Farid had to return to his homeland.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that Farid’s evacuation process took a long time and was a very complex process, especially the effort to include his name on the list of those permitted to pass.

During the humanitarian pause, the Rafah border was not always open to outflow because priority was given to the inflow of humanitarian aid.

Since the Indonesian Hospital is not operating, Farid and two other MER-C volunteers have been in South Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)