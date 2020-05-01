Virtual Discussion About Role of Press in Covid-19 Pandemic Period

Jakarta, MINA – The United States Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday held a virtual discussion to celebrate World Press Freedom Day 2020, one of which was the role of press during Coronavirus pandemic or Covid-19.

Chairperson of the Press Council Organization Empowerment Asep Setiawan said that the role of the press in the current pandemic is to hold back the code of ethics, deliver accurate, balanced, non-judgmental information.

“But by continuing to convey the message to the government and the community, what must be done,” said Asep.

In addition, the press also in conveying information should not create panic or excessive exposure.

“It should not make a story, for example about excessive urgency,” said Asep.

Because the press has an important role in reconstructing information, what actually happens and then what the solution is.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) Indonesia Abdul Manan said the crucial role of press when a pandemic like this is on two sides, namely representing the public interest and the wishes of the government.

People tend to want to know the real information openly so they can get ready and anticipate what is happening.

But on the other hand, the government as the ruler tends to cover up information to the public so that there is no panic in the community and so that the media does not overexpose the news.

According to Manan, this is where the role of the press is in the middle between the interests of the public and the government. However, he is more likely the press to be on the side of the community because their voices are purer than the government.

In 1993, the UN General Assembly established May 3 as World Press Freedom Day.

In addition to commemorating the basic principles of press freedom, that date also serves as a momentum to remind the government to respect its commitment to press freedom. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

