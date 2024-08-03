Tens of Thousand Rally at US Embassy in Jakarta for Solidarity with Palestine

Tens of thousands of gathered in front of the US Embassy to voice their support for the Palestinian struggle on Saturday (August 3, 2024). [Photo: Arina/MINA]

Jakarta, MINA – Tens of thousands gathered in front of the US Embassy to express their support for the Palestinian struggle on Saturday morning.

The rally was organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestinian Solidarity (ARI-BP), a coalition of various organizations and humanitarian agencies in Indonesia.

Notable national figures present included Ust Zaitun Rasmin, Ust Bachtiar Nasir, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Maryam Rahmayani, Syifa Fauziyah, and others who participated in the event.

Participants chanted slogans of support for the Palestinian people while waving Indonesian flags alongside Palestinian flags.

On the stage, representatives from Palestinian women’s communities read poetry and songs of resistance.

“We strongly condemn the Zionist Israeli occupiers, who are backed by America,” said the chair of the women’s wing of ARI-BP from the stage.

During the event, which started at 6:30 AM, several points were made in support of Palestine, citing reasons of faith, constitution, and humanity.

The speakers also urged attendees to donate to Palestine and remain consistent in boycotting all products affiliated with Zionist Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)