Victims of Martyrdom by Israeli Aggression in Gaza 232 People, 1,697 Injured

Gaza, MINA – The number of martyrs due to the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has increased to 232 people, and 1,697 others were injured, according to the latest developments from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Quoted from WAFA in the early hours of Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that its medical teams throughout the blockaded Gaza Strip were working tirelessly to save dozens of critical and severe cases in operating rooms and intensive care units.

Emergency plans have also been put in place and the highest level of emergency has been declared at all health facilities and ambulance units, the statement added.

In response to the escalating situation, the Ministry of Health said it had suspended outpatient clinics and scheduled operations to increase preparedness and preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Health updated the number of injured and hospitalized during the current war to at least 1,452 people. The number of deaths on the Israeli side is believed to be more than 200 people.

Quoted from the Times of Israel, as of 21.30 Palestinian time, the Israeli Ministry stated that 18 people were in critical condition, 267 people in serious condition, 279 people in moderate condition, 636 people in good condition, and 16 people being treated for severe anxiety. Meanwhile, 169 others are still being evaluated by medical authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)