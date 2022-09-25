Vice President Hopes Mosques Becoming Community Development Centers

Semarang, MINA – History has recorded the existence and role of mosques as pillars of the development of Islamic civilization since the Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam’s era. It is not only a place of worship, but the Prophet utilized mosques as a place for preaching, studying, and doing social activities.

In order to follow the footsteps of the Prophet, mosques in Indonesia, including the Baiturrahman Mosque in Semarang, are expected to provide benefits, especially in developing its community.

“I hope, after this mosque has built, it will be crowded, not only as a place of prayer but also various Islamic activities. This mosque must become a center for the development of the surrounding community,” said the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia K.H. Ma’ruf Amin when inaugurating the Central Java Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Building and Renovation of the Baiturrahman Mosque, Jl. Pandanaran No.126, Semarang, Central Java on Friday.

On that occasion, the Vice President also appreciated the performance of The Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR), especially Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. Because of him, several mosques in Indonesia have been renovated and have become important icons in Indonesia, such as the Baiturrahman Mosque and the Istiqlal Mosque.

“I would like to express my pride and appreciation, especially to the Minister of PUPR. Because of him, several mosques in Indonesia have been renovated. Istiqlal is now a world icon, and becoming an international tourist destination. Even the head of the Istiqlal mosque is now the head of mosques all over the world,” said the Vice President.

Previously, the General Chairperson of the Central Java MUI as the General Chair of the Center for Islamic Studies and Development of the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque K.H. Ahmad Darodji said this mosque will be an icon of Central Java again as it used to be when it was inaugurated in 1974.

“We will hold various activities to attract many visitors, such as Qiroah and Tahfidz al-Qur’an lessons, Tafsir studies, Hadith studies, Sakinah Family Consultations, consultations and health check ups by doctors. Hopefully, the mosque will be more crowded and bring benefits for the congregation and society,” he said.

At the end of the event, the Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Deputy Governor of Central Java K.H. Taj Yasin Maimoen, Mayor of Semarang Hendrar Prihadi, signing the inscription and beating the bedug as a sign of the inauguration of the Dr. K.H. Muhammad Ahmad Sahal Mahfudh at the Central Java MUI Office, and the Inauguration of the Renovation of the Heritage Area of the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque Semarang. (T/ri/RE1)

