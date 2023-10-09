US, UK help Israel prepare to attack Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Al Aqsa Flood operation not only shocked Israel, but its allies in the West, including the United States and Britain.

The latest news says that US President Joe Biden is ready to provide major assistance in the form of advanced combat equipment to Israel.

“We will ensure they get the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” said Biden, quoted Monday (9/10).

The Times of Israel reported that Washington sent the aircraft carrier group USS Gerald R. Ford, which is the largest aircraft carrier in the world.

USS Gerald R. Ford is supported by the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and four Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers, namely USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

Also Read: Political Analyst: Al-Quds II Sword Battle is Getting Closer

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak contacted his colleague, Benjamin Netanyahu, and offered British intelligence assistance to identify Hamas targets.

Britain is also coordinating with the United States, France and Germany to respond to attacks by Hamas’ military wing, Izzuddin Al Qassam, on Israeli territory.

On the other hand, several Islamic countries also support Hamas’ attacks on Israel, including Iran and Kuwait.

In fact, the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, openly stated that Hamas’ actions were a form of defense against Israeli colonialism.

Raeisi also called the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyah. In that channel, Raeisi appreciated and expressed full support for Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)