US Senators Call for Aid to Enter Gaza

Washington, MINA – As 17 members of the US Senate from the Democratic Party sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, asking him to put pressure on Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and materials necessary to start the reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The lawmakers called on the Biden administration to pressure Tel Aviv to reopen two crossings to bring in aid and fuel, to meet the growing needs of civilians in the Strip, stressing the importance of strong funding for humanitarian efforts in both Gaza and the West Bank and support of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

They stressed the need to restore the American diplomatic presence on the ground with regard to the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and that the United States should play an active role in improving the conditions of the Gaza Strip by responding to humanitarian needs and coordinating with allies in order to maintain the ceasefire and prevent the spread of extremism. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)