Senior US Official Resigns, Doesn’t Agree with Sending Weapons to Israel

Washington, MINA – A senior official at the United States Department of State sent a letter of resignation because he did not agree with sending arms aid to Israel.

“I fear we will repeat the same mistakes we have made in recent decades and I refuse to be part of them any longer,” said Josh Paul, who is the State Department’s Director of Political-Military Affairs, in a letter posted on his LinkedIn account, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Paul, who works on arms transfers for the US, said he could no longer work to support sending more weapons to one side.

“It is our responsibility (to) be able to call out gross violations of human rights no matter who commits them,” he added.

Each year, the United States provides more than $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)