US Senate Foreign Affairs Considers Continuing Aid to Palestinian Refugees

Washington, MINA – The new chair of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee (Parliament) Gregory Meeks announced on Wednesday that the US would consider continuing assistance to Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is recently President Trump eliminated it.

Gregory Meeks further voiced support for the return of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in the US, which Trump closed in 2018. Thus, it was quoted MEMO on Thursday.

In describing the new approach President Joe Biden will take on Palestine, Biden’s party colleague goes on to say:

“I firmly believe in a two-state solution, giving both sides self-determination, because that is the only way I believe that we can ensure a proper Jewish state of Israel and a peaceful Palestinian state, where their dispute ends become interdependent in trade and other mechanisms, “said Meeks.

“So, we need to restart US assistance to the Palestinian people, and show the US is ready to push for peace,” he added.

He added that he believes it is important to work with the Biden administration to review and look at areas of humanity where the US can find more dollars to show they care about humanity.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Authority has long been trying to get UNRWA closed, claiming that the agency is perpetuating conflict with the Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)