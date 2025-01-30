US Regional Plane Collides with Military Helicopter in Midair in Washington 

Washington, MINA – A regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.

American Airlines confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board.

“American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700,” the airlines said.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump has been made aware of the incident.

Later, Trump said in a statement that he was fully briefed on the “terrible accident.”

“May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.

“I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise,” he said.

The US Army confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Three US Army soldiers were on board a BlackHawk helicopter, a senior official said, according to reports. The source said no senior officials were on the helicopter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

