SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Regional Plane Collides with Military Helicopter in Midair in Washington 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

Afghanistan Air Force to be given Blackhawk helicopters from the United States.

Washington, MINA – A regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.

American Airlines confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board.

Also Read: CAIR Welcomes Recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York

“American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700,” the airlines said.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump has been made aware of the incident.

Later, Trump said in a statement that he was fully briefed on the “terrible accident.”

“May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.

Also Read: New Zealand Activists Launch Genocide Hotline to Track Israeli Soldiers

“I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise,” he said.

The US Army confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Three US Army soldiers were on board a BlackHawk helicopter, a senior official said, according to reports. The source said no senior officials were on the helicopter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Officially Bans Transgender Individuals from Serving in the U.S. Military

TagCollides with Military Helicopter US Regional Plane Washington DC

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

US Regional Plane Collides with Military Helicopter in Midair in Washington 

  • 2 hours ago
America

US MILITARY SATELLITE EXPLODES IN SPACE AFTER SUFFERING ‘CATASTROPHIC EVENT’

  • Tuesday, 3 March 2015 - 10:55 WIB
America

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST TURNS VIOLENT IN WASHINGTON DC: VIDEO

  • Monday, 4 August 2014 - 14:53 WIB
Load More
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge for Palestinians in Gazan

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2025 - 12:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
International

17 More Israeli Violations of Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:48 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Asia

Five Years On, ICJ Orders to Protect Rohingya Remains Ignored

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:47 WIB
Articles

The Importance of Environmental Awareness in Da’wah

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 13:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us