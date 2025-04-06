Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Washington, MINA – Thousands of people from across the United States gathered in Washington, DC, on Saturday to demand an end to Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza and to protest the Trump administration’s intensifying crackdown on pro-Palestinian students and activists, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rally drew support from over 300 organizations, with demonstrators gathering at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW before marching to key sites such as the headquarters of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Protesters called for the release of detained pro-Palestinian students and academics, including Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk. The protest was co-sponsored by several advocacy groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement, The People’s Forum, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the ANSWER Coalition.

Carrying signs and posters depicting Palestinian children killed in Gaza and students arrested for their activism, participants denounced what they called an attack on civil liberties under the Trump administration.

Ann Wright, a member of Code Pink and a former US diplomat, expressed horror over the treatment of students in the United States simply for speaking out against genocide.

Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and recent Columbia University graduate who helped organize campus protests, became a symbol of the protest movement after his detention for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Suzanne Ali, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement in the Bay Area, stated that despite the increasing repression, the movement continues to grow stronger with each arrest and threat.

For many participants, the rally was a deeply personal matter. Protester Joni Nacef, who has been concerned about Palestine for over 40 years, said it was the worst situation she had ever witnessed. Another protester, Danny Moore, expressed support for the movement to stop genocide, oppression, and dictatorship.

Saturday’s march in Washington was part of a nationwide day of action, with similar rallies taking place across the country. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

