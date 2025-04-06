SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – Thousands of people from across the United States gathered in Washington, DC, on Saturday to demand an end to Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza and to protest the Trump administration’s intensifying crackdown on pro-Palestinian students and activists, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rally drew support from over 300 organizations, with demonstrators gathering at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW before marching to key sites such as the headquarters of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Protesters called for the release of detained pro-Palestinian students and academics, including Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk. The protest was co-sponsored by several advocacy groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement, The People’s Forum, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the ANSWER Coalition.

Carrying signs and posters depicting Palestinian children killed in Gaza and students arrested for their activism, participants denounced what they called an attack on civil liberties under the Trump administration.

Also Read: Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

Ann Wright, a member of Code Pink and a former US diplomat, expressed horror over the treatment of students in the United States simply for speaking out against genocide.

Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and recent Columbia University graduate who helped organize campus protests, became a symbol of the protest movement after his detention for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Suzanne Ali, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement in the Bay Area, stated that despite the increasing repression, the movement continues to grow stronger with each arrest and threat.

For many participants, the rally was a deeply personal matter. Protester Joni Nacef, who has been concerned about Palestine for over 40 years, said it was the worst situation she had ever witnessed. Another protester, Danny Moore, expressed support for the movement to stop genocide, oppression, and dictatorship.

Also Read: Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

Saturday’s march in Washington was part of a nationwide day of action, with similar rallies taking place across the country. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microsoft Employees Protest AI Use by Israeli Military During 50th Anniversary Celebration

TagAdvocacy Groups Civil Liberties Gaza Immigration and Customs Enforcement Mahmoud Khalil Nationwide Rallies Palestine Pro-Palestinian Activism protests Students Rights Trump administration US politics Washington DC

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

  • 55 minutes ago
A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Halts Water Supply to Gaza, Raising Fears of Humanitarian Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
Protest in Washington (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Incursion into Rafah

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Palestine

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

  • 55 minutes ago
A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us