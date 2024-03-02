US Destroys Drones Launched by Houthi

Sana’a, MINA – The United States (US) destroyed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday.

“On Feb. 29, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted two self-defense strikes against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said on X said quoted by Anadolu Agency.

CENTCOM said it identified the UAVs as originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an “imminent threat” to merchant vessels and US Navy ships and coalition ships in the region.

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels,” it added.

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)