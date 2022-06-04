US Congresswoman Tlaib Launches Petition Against Visa Free Program for Israel

Washington, MINA – The US Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib launched a petition calling on President Joe Biden not to give Israeli citizens a visa-free program.

The petition also calls on Biden to reject Israel’s discriminatory measures that restrict Palestinian-Americans from traveling to the West Bank, living, working, teaching, studying and reuniting with family members in the territory.

In addition, Biden was also asked to ensure that US laws are enforced, Wafa reports.

Israel continues to discriminate against US citizens based on ethnicity, national origin, religion, and political opinion, as has been extensively documented by the State Department.

“Next month Israel will severely restrict Palestinians from traveling to the West Bank, living, working, teaching, studying and reuniting with family members there. This new procedure will even compel US citizens to provide Israel with very disturbing information about personal details,” said American for Justice in Palestine Actions (AJP Action).

This new Israeli procedure issued by the Israeli Coordination Office for Government Affairs in the Territories (COGAT) is even more outrageous given that Israel is eager to join the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which would allow Israeli citizens to enter the US without a visa.

“However, the program requires participating countries to provide reciprocal and non-discriminatory treatment to US citizens.Instead of ending Israel’s discriminatory policies, this new procedure will increase discrimination imposed on US citizens based on ethnicity, national origin, religion, and political opinion. them,” the report added.

Rashida Tlaib and other progressives oppose the procedure and demand information from the Biden administration to ensure that Israel changes its discriminatory policies against US citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)