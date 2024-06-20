US-Backed Israeli Genocide in Gaza Enters Day 257

Gaza, MINA – As the US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 257 on Wednesday, aerial and artillery strikes continued to pound and target different areas and massacre more civilians.

Reporters for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) said that the Israeli occupation army continued to bomb homes and attack citizens in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours.

According to media sources, at least seven civilians were martyred and others were injured when the Israeli army bombed tents sheltering families in al-Shakush area in the southwest of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Casualties, including martyrs, were reportedly following an Israeli attack at dawn on tents sheltering families in the coastal area of al-Mawasi in the northwest of Rafah, PIC reported.

In Gaza City, civil defense and medical crews evacuated bodies of six martyrs and a number of wounded civilians from Sheikh Radwan neighborhood following an Israeli attack on a building belonging to the family of Abu Safiya last night.

More casualties were reported in other areas of Gaza following Israeli aerial, artillery and shooting attacks last night and today. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)