US Announces Restoration of $235 Million to Palestinian Refugees

Washington, MINA – The US government, led by Joe Biden announced restoration of aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was previously cut by President Donald Trump.

The US will provide US $ 235 million to Palestinian through UNRWA, which began on Sunday, July 11. MEMO reported.

The aid, include humanity aid, economy and construction, was detailed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of efforts to improve US relations with the Palestine.

The US Congres Member Barbara Lee welcome the announcement.

“The announcement today, is a long-overdue step to resume positive US relations with the Palestinian and rebuild the United States as a credible nation. and constructive leaders in the region,” she said.

“Trump decision to end all humanitarian contributions to UNRWA in 2018, is cruel and dangerously impulsive. It also weakens America credibility on the world stage and further undermines the goal of the two-state solution,” she stressed.

This step marks President Joe Biden most significant, since taking office to fulfill his pledge to scrap several approaches by his predecessor Donald Trump, which Palestinians denounce as deeply biased in support of Israel.

Before the Trump administration cuts, the US had provided UNRWA about US $ 350 million a year, more than a quarter of the agency US $ 1.2 billion annual budget. (T/Hju/RE1)

