US Allows Entry of Foreign Tourists Starting on November 8

Washington, MINA – The United States will allow entry of fully vaccinated foreign tourist starting November 8, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said the policy would apply to international ground and air travel, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

The regulation applies to all foreign travelers from around the world, replacing a previous confusing policy that would have been scrapped in favor of a uniform approach to all types of international travel.

The Biden administration on September 20 announced it would lift the Covid-19 travel ban originally imposed by former President Donald Trump from early November for fully vaccinated travelers but authorities did not specify an exact date.

The travel ban was initially imposed by the Trump administration in March 2020 when the pandemic hit and affected the US.

The regulations restrict travel from China and some European countries before being extended to other countries, including South Africa and Brazil.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, foreign travelers must also present a negative test result taken within three days of their departure for the US, the White House said last month.

Friday’s announcement sent airline shares soaring with American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines all posting gains of more than 1 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)