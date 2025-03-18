SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that more than 322 Palestinians have been killed or gone missing within just five hours as Israel resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip, breaking a ceasefire that had lasted nearly two months, Palinfo reported.

In a statement, the GMO confirmed that entire families were among the victims of the Israeli attacks, with many killed together. Ambulances and civil defense teams have been unable to transport all of the victims to hospitals due to the overwhelming number of casualties.

“These brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army reaffirm that this occupation only understands the language of killing, destruction, and genocide,” the GMO said.

The attacks come as Israel continues its blockade of the Gaza Strip for the third consecutive week, a move that the GMO described as part of a “war tactic to break the will of our Palestinian people.”

Despite the escalating violence, the media office emphasized that the people of Gaza “will not be intimidated by these crimes” and will persist in their struggle for justice until the Israeli occupation is removed from their land.

The GMO called on the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations, and aid agencies, to take immediate action to denounce Israel’s actions and hold Israeli leaders accountable. “The world cannot continue to stand by,” it stated.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left much of Gaza in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

