Update from Gaza: 35 Martyr, 233 Injured

Gaza, MINA – On the third day of aggression, two children and a woman were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Tal Al-Hawa area, west of Gaza City, as a continuation of the Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that an Israeli plane targeted an apartment in one of the buildings in Tal Al-Hawa, causing the building to be destroyed on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, confirmed that 3 martyrs arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital, namely two children and a woman, as a result of targeting an apartment in Tal Al-Hawa, south of Gaza.

Thus, the total number of martyrs due to the aggression increased to 35 people, including 12 children and 3 women, one of then was martyred with his disabled son, and 233 were injured.

Meanwhile, at 03:08 a.m. this morning, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced it was once again launching a massive missile strike against Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport, with 110 missiles, in response to the resumption of targeting the towers where Gaza civilians lived.

Then, at 3:50 a.m. Gaza Time, the Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the “Katsa” tanker field south of Ashkelon with 20 Q20 missiles, which had been on fire since yesterday due to the Qassam bombing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)