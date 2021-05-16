Update from Gaza: 145 Martyrs, Including 41 Children

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from the brutal attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza continues to grow. As of Sunday there were 145 martyrs, including 41 children, while 950 injured victims.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people in Israel were also killed by the resistance’s counterattack with two new deaths reported on Saturday.

Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyah warned Israel not to “touch” the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), Palestine.

“We have repeatedly warned the enemy (Israel) not to touch the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is our mecca, our identity, our belief and the trigger for our revolution,” Haniyeh said during a videoconference in the Qatari capital, Doha, as quoted from Al Jazeera o Sunday.

He insisted the Al-Aqsa Mosque was a “red line” and told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to play with fire.

“Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are the basis of the struggle against Zionism,” he said.

Meanwhile in a statement on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel will continue to attack in Gaza as long as necessary and do its best to avoid civilian casualties.

“The ones who bear the blame for this confrontation are not us, but the ones who attack us,” Netanyahu said in a televised address.

“We are still in the middle of this operation, it is not over yet and this operation will continue as long as necessary,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)