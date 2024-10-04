UNSC’s Elected Members Condemn ‘Current Cycle of Violence’ in Middle East

Hamilton, MINA – The UN Security Council’s non-permanent members, also known as the elected 10 (E10), expressed concern about the rising tensions in the Middle East as they condemned the “current cycle of violence.”

“We, the Ten Elected members of the Security Council (E10), are deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East,” according to a statement read by the E10 at a news conference.

The group demanded that all parties adhere to their obligations under international law, with specific reference to international humanitarian law as they urged an end to all hostilities, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We further emphasize that a diplomatic solution is the only appropriate way forward and urge all parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy and ensure the protection of civilians,” it said.

The statement expressed strong support for the UN’s efforts, including those of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The development comes as the Council grapples with escalating tensions in the Middle East.​​​​​​​

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the 15-member Security Council held discussions to issue a statement following Israel’s attack on Lebanon. It is believed that the E10 decided to express their views on the situation in the Middle East, due to the inability to reach a consensus on a unified statement. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)